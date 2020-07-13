Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $625.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.84.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $548.73 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $505.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.