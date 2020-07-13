Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $450.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $383.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $385.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.71 and a 200 day moving average of $304.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

