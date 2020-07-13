MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.50. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 70.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.