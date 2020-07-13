Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

WHD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Cactus stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 22.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

