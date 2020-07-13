NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

NXPI opened at $117.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,037 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,308 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

