Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of CAKE opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $986.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $15,989,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

