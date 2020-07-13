Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.5% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

