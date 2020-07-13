ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $24.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $20.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.