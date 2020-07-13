DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $115.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

