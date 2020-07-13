Raymond James Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $80.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
