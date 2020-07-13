Raymond James Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $80.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

