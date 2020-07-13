The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities cut The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,203,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.