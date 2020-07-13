Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.