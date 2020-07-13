BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CL King upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of BJRI opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $3,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

