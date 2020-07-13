Vista Gold’s (VGZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.25. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,668 shares during the period. Vista Gold makes up about 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.24% of Vista Gold worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

