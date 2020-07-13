Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

