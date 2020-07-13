Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.39-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of DGX opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In related news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.