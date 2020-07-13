EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EDENRED S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDNMY opened at $23.77 on Monday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Quest Diagnostics Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Quest Diagnostics Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
EDENRED S A/ADR Upgraded to Buy at HSBC
EDENRED S A/ADR Upgraded to Buy at HSBC
Alphabet PT Raised to $1,650.00
Alphabet PT Raised to $1,650.00
Barclays Increases Facebook Price Target to $275.00
Barclays Increases Facebook Price Target to $275.00
JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc.
JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report