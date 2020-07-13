EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EDENRED S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get EDENRED S A/ADR alerts:

EDNMY opened at $23.77 on Monday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.