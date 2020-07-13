Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,549.70.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,539.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,434.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,359.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,541.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

