Barclays Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $275.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $245.07 on Monday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $698.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

