JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 3.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

AMGN opened at $249.04 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

