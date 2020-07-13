Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

