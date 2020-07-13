JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 330 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

ABBV stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

