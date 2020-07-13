TOKPIE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $214.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $259,321.02 and $214.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

