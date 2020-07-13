Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

AINC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

