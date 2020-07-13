Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $197,204.44

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $197,204.44 and $38.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,271.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.73 or 0.02628963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.02549047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00487255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00745215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00070097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00675717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 21,900,162 coins and its circulating supply is 21,782,850 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

