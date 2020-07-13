MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,252.94

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $15,252.94 and $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

