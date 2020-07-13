SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $931,064.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $754,929.68 and approximately $931,064.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00499984 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015653 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017043 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,950,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,695,189 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

