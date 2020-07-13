ANON Market Cap Reaches $66,880.60 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market capitalization of $66,880.60 and approximately $95.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01983196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00202060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00119489 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

