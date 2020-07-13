HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $339,832.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $339,832.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00106997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01983196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00202060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00119489 BTC.

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

