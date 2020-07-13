JUST Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01983196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00202060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00119489 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

