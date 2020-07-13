Consensus Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Consensus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,270.15 or 0.99990018 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00136406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006779 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

