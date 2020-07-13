Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $817.40 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00046236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $817.40 million and $201.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,270.15 or 0.99990018 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00136406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006779 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

