Bela Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,368.06 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $39,368.06 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,629,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,182,860 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

