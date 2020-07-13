FundRequest (FND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $143.00

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 837.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One FundRequest token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. FundRequest has a total market cap of $35,483.53 and $143.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FundRequest has traded 837.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01983196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00202060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00119489 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest was first traded on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io . The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

