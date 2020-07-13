Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Farfetch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farfetch by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.