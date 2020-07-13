Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Accuray worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Accuray by 950.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

ARAY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

