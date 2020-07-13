Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $190,000 Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Ceragon Networks worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $55.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

