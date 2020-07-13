Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 152,101 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of MannKind worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MannKind by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.26. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

