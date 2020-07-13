Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,455 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $300.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

