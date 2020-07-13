Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,759 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MannKind were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.26. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. Oppenheimer began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.