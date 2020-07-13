Axa Decreases Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.23% of Information Services Group worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

III stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

