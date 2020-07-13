Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537,317 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.92% of Conduent worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 73.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CNDT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $409.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 55,560 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 16,434 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $34,018.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 86,994 shares of company stock valued at $163,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

