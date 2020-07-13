AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,105 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Accuray by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,926,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen restated an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 2.03. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

