Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,531,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.