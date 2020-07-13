Deutsche Bank AG Has $90,000 Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 517,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,302 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 921,371 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 572,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

