AQR Capital Management LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 196.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1,758.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $2,348,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 508,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $34,018.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 86,994 shares of company stock worth $163,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

