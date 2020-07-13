Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.