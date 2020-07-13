Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 43,803 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

ANH stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 65.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of ($182.71) million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $34,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.