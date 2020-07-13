Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 599,007 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Investec downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $628.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

