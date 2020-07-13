Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 312.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 247,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.35 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

